Interstate flooded with cash after crash in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. -- An Interstate in Illinois was shut down Monday after several crashes caused cash to fly flood out over the road. According to KRON.

Illinois State Troopers were sweeping up fives, tens and twenties.

The money is real and came from a video gambling machine, according to troopers.

The driver carrying the machine was going to fast, lost control and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then spun into another car and both ended up in the median.

A third car then wound up in a ditch while trying to avoid the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital but expected to be okay.