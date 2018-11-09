Interactive Map: Brush fires threaten Southern California communities

(KGTV) — A pair of brush fires that sparked in Ventura County Thursday sent thousands of residents in the surrounding communities fleeing.

The Hill and Woolsey fires have charred thousands of acres in Southern California. Both are burning not far from the site of Thursday's horrific mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar.

Since the Hill Fire began Thursday, it has spread in size to cover at least 8-10,000 acres, as of 4 p.m. The Woolsey Fire was last reported at 300 acres south of Simi Valley, as of 4 p.m.

Here's a look at the fires' proximity to the Thousand Oaks shooting scene and the road closures and evacuations issued:

