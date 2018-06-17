Inmate firefighter found, arrested in Long Beach days after walking away from fire camp

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Police arrested inmate firefighter Marco Calderon, 22, in Long Beach on Friday, June 15 after he disappeared from a fire camp earlier in the week.

Calderon walked away from McCain Valley Conservation Camp in east San Diego County on June 13. He had been last seen in his assigned bunk around 11:00 p.m. and was later reported missing around 1:30 a.m.

After conducting a thorough investigation, Special Service Unit agents determined Calderon was a transient and was living out of a car with his fiancé in Long Beach.

Agents arrested Calderon near Cesar Chavez Park. He was transported to the California Institution for Men in Chino.

Agents are investigating whether his fiancé was involved in the escape and if so, she will be taken into custody.

Calderon was received into the custody of the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDRC) on Sept. 28, 2017 from Los Angeles County to serve a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery.

He was assigned to McCain Valley Conservation Camp in May 2018.

He was expected to be released in 2020. But, his case will now be forwarded to the San Diego District Attorney's Office for consideration of escape charges.