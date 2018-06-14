Inmate firefighter disappears from fire camp in east San Diego County

(KGTV) - Authorities are searching for an inmate firefighter who disappeared from a fire camp in the Boulevard area.



According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 21-year-old Marco Calderon was reported missing in the early morning hours of June 13. He was last seen in his assigned bunk at the McCain Valley Conservation Camp at around 10:30 p.m. the night before.



Calderon, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for second-degree robbery, has been in CDCR custody since September 2017 and had been assigned to the fire camp since May.



Calderon is Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 223 pounds. He has long brown hair and brown eyes; he was last seen with his hair in a ponytail, CDCR officials said.



Anyone who sees Calderon is urged to call 911 or law enforcement.



CDCR officials said: "Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended."