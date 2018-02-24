In San Diego, Schiff praises gun control movement, Feinstein rips President Trump

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some of the nation's top Democrats in the country have gathered in San Diego for California's three-day Democratic Party Convention.

About 3,400 Democratic delegates are expected to submit endorsements for California governor, U.S. senator, and other state offices during the convention.

Among the leaders attending are Sen. Kamala Harris, D- California, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D- San Francisco, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D- California 28th District — who has sparred with President Donald Trump publicly in the past.

RELATED: Workers protest outside Democratic Party Convention

Rep. Schiff told 10News reporter Jon Horn that he believes Rick Gates's guilty plea will be a hot-button topic during the convention.

"[Mueller] now has another very important cooperating witness, somebody who was at the center of the Trump campaign, and someone who can shed a lot of light not only on Paul Manafort and the effort to launder money from Pro-Russian interests but also the inner workings of the campaign, so I think it’s a very important development," Schiff said.

Gate, who is a former aide to the 2016 Trump presidential campaign, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy and making false statements as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling during 2016's presidential election.

Jon's report will air Saturday on 10News at 7 p.m.

RELATED: San Diego hosts debate for gubernatorial candidates

Another issue is likely to be gun controls, calls of which have increased in the last week following the Florida shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High. Students from the school have led protests and social media calls for action from lawmakers.

"Our generation, their parent's generation have done them a horrible disservice by allowing the proliferation of military grade weapons onto our streets, but they’re taking matters into their own hands," Schiff said of those calling for new legislation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein slammed President Trump as she addressed attendees Saturday morning.

"I have never seen the presidency and I’m going to say it, as disgraced as it is today," Feinstein said.

RELATED: California Democratic Party convention begins in San Diego

Saturday will feature speeches by gubernatorial candidates as well as candidates for other California offices. Programs on mobilizing women to run for office and vote, a celebration of black voters, a series of speeches by labor leaders and millennial elected and party officials are also scheduled.