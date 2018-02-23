San Diego hosts debate for gubernatorial candidates

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Four Democrats running to be governor of California are set to face off in a debate in San Diego Thursday night.

The San Diego County Democratic Party will host the debate between John Chaing, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa.

The debate comes one day before the Democratic Convention is set to begin Friday.

A poll released two weeks ago shows Newsom leading Villaraigosa 23 to 21 percent. Republican John Cox came in third with nine percent.

