In California gubernatorial race, Cox says state should force homeless into treatment

Denis Poroy/AP
California gubernatorial candidate John Cox speaks in front of his Kodiak bear at a campaign event held on Shelter Island in San Diego Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 28, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Republican candidate for California governor has proposed forcing homeless people into mental health or addiction treatment before providing them housing.

That's one piece of John Cox's plan to cut homelessness in half within five years. He's running in an expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California is home to more than a quarter of the nation's people experiencing homelessness.

Cox also says he would step up enforcement against people living on the streets and work to speed the construction of more housing.

Newsom's administration is working to convert hotel rooms into permanent housing for homeless people.

