GOP's Faulconer: Boost shelters for homeless Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer wants to create more homeless shelters in California to help get people off the streets.

A plan released Tuesday by Faulconer is modeled off his efforts to tackle homelessness while mayor of San Diego. Homelessness in the city dropped 4% between a one-time count in 2020 and the year before.

His proposal would also make it easier to clear encampments once shelter beds are available.

Faulconer is running in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. California is home to more than a quarter of the nation's homeless people.

RELATED: In California gubernatorial race, Cox says state should force homeless into treatment

