Impairment may have led to double fatal I-15 wrong-way crash near Rainbow, CHP says

RAINBOW, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people are dead following a wrong-way collision on Interstate 15 in North San Diego County late Friday.

A white Hyundai Elantra heading northbound entered southbound I-15 from Deer Springs Rd. at about 11 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The male driver was reportedly using the fast lane as he traveled at high speed in the wrong direction, CHP said.

A CHP trooper started a traffic break near State Route 76 in an attempt to stop the Hyundai, but the vehicle failed to stop for the traffic break and continued northbound. The CHP unit turned around and started following the Hyundai from the northbound side.

TIMELINE: Wrong-way crashes in San Diego County

Just before 11:30 p.m., CHP received a report of a vehicle crash near Rainbow Valley Blvd. Troopers arrived to find the Hyundai had collided with a grey Honda Civic traveling in the right direction.

The female driver of the Honda, identified as a 20-year-old from Murrieta, died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as a 23-year-old from Lake Elsinore, was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the crash. The crash remained under investigation Saturday.