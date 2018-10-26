Husband of missing Vista woman arrested for murder

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The husband of a Vista woman who went missing in 2017 has been arrested for her murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Hector Martinez was arrested Thursday morning for the murder of Maria Guzman, who was reported missing on October 13, 2017.

The couple had been married for 20 years and has three daughters who, at the time of her disappearance, were nine, 15 and 19.

According to the department, Martinez reported Guzman missing after the couple got into a fight. Martinez told authorities Guzman went for a walk around 9 p.m., leaving behind her belongings at the family’s Vista apartment.

RELATED: Search continues for North San Diego County woman missing for nearly a year

Investigators recently found Guzman's remains in a rural area near Palomar Mountain. The medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death.

Authorities believe Martinez used an SUV to transport Guzman's body to the Palomar Mountain area.

RELATED: Authorities searching for woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity regarding the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.