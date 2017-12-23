Hundreds left without power in Kearny Mesa following transformer explosion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 500 customers were without power after a transformer explosion in the Kearny Mesa area.

San Diego Police received reports of the loud explosion in the area of Convoy and Amour Streets at about 12 p.m.

About 512 SDG&E customers were without power, according to the company. It's unclear if any restaurants along Convoy St. have been directly affected.

It's not clear what led to the explosion, but SDG&E said it may have been vehicle related. Crews and SDPD are investigating the incident. Power lines were downed, the company added.

Full power restoration in the area is expected by 6 p.m.