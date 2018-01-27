SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A homeowner believes a real estate photo from his home purchase gave an intruder the information needed to break into his El Cerrito home.

Carlos Ramirez, who asked us not to reveal his address, bought his home 3 years ago. A year ago, someone pushed in a small air conditioner in the master bedroom, before walking in and stealing $18,000 in tools and equipment.



Ramirez was puzzled. The burglary took place at night and that air conditioner was not visible from the street and completely obscured by building materials.

Then he remembered one of the home sale photos, which clearly showed the air conditioner. Recently, Ramirez believes his newly installed cameras caught the burglar back at this home.

"He walked back and forth 3 or 4 times looking for the air conditioner. He seemed confused and then tried a locked door," said Ramirez.

The man eventually walked off. That incident confirmed Ramirez' suspicions about the real estate photo.

In the past few days, Ramirez has contacted Zillow, Redfin and other websites, and had the photos from the home sale removed.