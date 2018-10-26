Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to visit first border wall section in Calexico

7:09 AM, Oct 26, 2018

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen answers questions during the daily White House press briefing April 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Nielsen answered a range of questions related primarily to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to place members of the U.S. military on the southern border of the U.S. in an effort to stem illegal immigration.

CALEXICO, Calif. (CNS) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to view the first completed section of President Trump's border wall Friday in the Calexico area.

Nielsen is also expected to give a news conference at the border wall construction site to reassert DHS' commitment to border security. She will be joined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan and El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez, according to DHS.

Nielsen is making her first inspection of the border since traveling to California and Arizona in April to survey a project to install a fence made of 30-foot-tall steel posts. Vice President Mike Pence also visited Calexico in April to inspect the barrier construction.

Nielsen is expected to begin the news conference at 9 a.m. The Department of Homeland Security did not disclose whether she will visit any other sections of the border while she is away from Washington, D.C.

