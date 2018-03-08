Home Depot and Lowe's training the next generation of construction workers

Home Depot and Lowe's are lending a helping hand to the next generation of construction workers. Right now there are about 158,000 unfilled construction jobs in the U.S and both home improvement stores plan on training thousands of people for free.

Home Depot announced it is committing $50 million to skilled trades training to those who need it the most. It is bringing shop class back for the next ten years. The trade skills are for jobs like plumbers, electricians and carpenters just to name a few.

The training program at Home Depot will be offered to veterans and underserved high schoolers nationwide, and you don't have to work for Home Depot.

As for Lowe's, its training program is called “Track to the Trades” and it’s for current employees.

The program will offer employees financial assistance to pursue certifications for trade skills and receive additional academic coaching. Plus, it will help people get full-time positions at Lowe’s if they want to stick around.

If you’re looking for a part-time job right now, Lowe's and Home Depot are currently hiring more than 130,000 people this spring.