Watch Now
News

Actions

Hollywood Farmers Market closed during police standoff

Hollywood Farmers Market Standoff
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Los Angeles Police Department officers close several streets surrounding an apartment in the Hollywood district where a man fired a gun inside before barricading himself, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Hollywood Farmers Market Standoff
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 00:18:38-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The popular Hollywood Farmers Market was closed Sunday after a man fired a gun inside his apartment and threw objects out of his window into the street before barricading himself inside, police said.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. following an hours-long standoff with police, said Officer Annie Hernandez.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire on a residential block near the farmers market where vendors set up stalls every Sunday morning.

Police closed several surrounding streets and shut down the market out of abundance of caution, Hernandez said.

Investigators were awaiting a search warrant for the man's apartment, she said. His motives were unclear, she added.

The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe.

“If you need access to fresh food and produce and can travel, please visit our sibling market Atwater Village Farmers’ Market," the market said on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations