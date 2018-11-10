Hill Fire: Crews make progress on blaze near Thousand Oaks

INTERACTIVE MAP: See where the Hill Fire is burning in Ventura County

(KGTV) — Fire crews battled back flames from the Hill Fire burning near Thousand Oaks overnight Friday.

The blaze has burned more than 4,500 acres and contained to 15 percent as of Saturday morning. Earlier Friday, crews had estimated the fire to have burned about 6,100 acres.

While low humidity and high winds have made fighting the nearby Woolsey Fire difficult, crews Friday encountered minimal active fire activity with the Hill Fire, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

At least one firefighter has been injured fighting the fire, and several hundred structures have been threatened. Surprisingly, no structures have reportedly been destroyed.

The fire is burning in a south-southwest direction, VCFD said. About 900 personnel have been assigned to the Hill Fire.