HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGTV) - A shirtless, barefooted man ventured up a crane at a Hollywood construction site Sunday night, leading to an hours-long standoff with emergency personnel.
The unnamed man was draped in an American flag as he climbed the crane near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue around 5:15 p.m. according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
"It was unclear why the man climbed the crane, which rises some 200 feet off the ground," according to Bastman.