HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGTV) - A shirtless, barefooted man ventured up a crane at a Hollywood construction site Sunday night, leading to an hours-long standoff with emergency personnel.

The unnamed man was draped in an American flag as he climbed the crane near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and El Centro Avenue around 5:15 p.m. according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

"It was unclear why the man climbed the crane, which rises some 200 feet off the ground," according to Bastman.

Police cut power to the crane to help contain the situation.

Throughout the ordeal, the unidentified man scaled the crane, jumped onto the roof of the building under construction, and the nearby scaffolding.

Around 8:15 p.m. Los Angeles police officers were able to apprehend and take him safely into custody.

After being assessed by LAFD paramedics, he was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. No further information has been made available about the suspect.