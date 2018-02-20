Golden Hill residents worried over large rocks being left in streets, on vehicles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Residents in one San Diego neighborhood have grown increasingly worried over reports of large boulders being left in the streets - in some cases, on top of vehicles.

Golden Hill residents have reported the boulders appearing at 19th and Broadway, 26th and Broadway, Date Street, and the Golden Pacific Complex.

At times, some of the boulders have been covered with cardboard or blankets.

10News reporter Amanda Brandeis spoke with a resident who knows the damage the rocks can cause first hand on 10News at 6 p.m.

Councilman Chris Ward's office issued a statement to 10News, saying they are in contact with San Diego Police Department regarding the issue:

"We were made aware of this issue by constituents over the weekend and share the concern for the safety of residents and car owners being impacted by this. We have been in touch with the San Diego Police Department and are advocating for more patrols in the area, as well as better lighting in that part of the neighborhood."

The act is the latest rock-related vandalism this year after reports in La Mesa of someone hurling rocks into windows in January.

RELATED: Fiancee of I-75 rock-throwing victim says she will try to forgive teens

Residents woke up to a loud crash of glass after the apparent vandal either used a wrist launcher or slingshot to shoot rocks through a home's window. At least six other neighbors reported similar rock attacks that same morning.