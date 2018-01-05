Rock vandal targets La Mesa neighborhood

La Mesa - LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Some families in La Mesa woke up Wednesday morning to a loud noise and a frightening sight inside their homes.

In one home just off Bancroft Drive, Ghaith Amin and his wife raced to the living room and discovered two holes in the window, a lot of glass and two rocks near their chidrens' toys.

The rocks tore through two panes, metal bars and even damaged drywall on the far wall, not far from where their young children were sleeping. Because his motion sensor didn't go off, Amin believes the rocks were hurled from a good distance. Amin believes the vandal likely used a wrist launcher or slingshot.

On the Nextdoor app, six other neighbors reported similar rock attacks that same morning.

One neighbor saw a white Honda Civic speed off from one of the homes.

The next night, at least three homes in the same area were egged. A witness saw a red hatchback full of teens wearing hoodies near one of the homes. It's not known if the incidents are connected.