(KGTV) - Global demand for Tequila is expected to prompt a shortage of the popular alcohol - and those who enjoy the drink to call it an early night.

The demand for the drink has grown across the globe leading to the price of Agave tequilana, the spiky, blue plant used to make tequila, to rise six-fold in the last two years, according to Reuters.

Exports of pure tequila to the U.S. increased 198 percent over the last decade, Reuters reported.

A farmer involved in the production of the plants told Reuters he has been forced to harvest and sell immature plants that haven't fully grown.

Younger plants produce less tequila and industry experts expect a shortage in 2018 that could continue into 2021.

"The growth has overtaken us. It’s a crisis of success of the industry," Francisco Soltero, director of strategic planning at Patron, told Reuters. "We thought that we were going to grow a certain amount, and we’re growing double."

Other Agave products, such as syrup and health supplements, have also contributed to the struggling production of the plant.