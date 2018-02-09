Great spots to celebrate National Pizza Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Friday is National Pizza Day and there are a ton of great spots to enjoy a delicious pizza pie in San Diego.

According to National Day Calendar, Americans order more than three billion pizzas every year and another one billion frozen pizzas are sold each year.

Can't decide on a topping? Pepperoni appears to be an American favorite, accounting for 36 percent of all pizzas ordered.

Below are some of the great spots around San Diego to celebrate National Pizza Day:

Bronx Pizza - 111 Washington Street

Bronx Pizza is a cash-only restaurant that offers a simple menu of thin-crust pizza and calzones.

Berkley Pizza - 539 Island Avenue and 3934 30th Street

This pizzeria offers California-style stuffed pizza along with some great beer.

Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria - 3448 30th Street and 4030 Goldfinch Street

Lefty’s offers authentic Chicago-style pizza. From deep dish and stuffed pizzas to fresh cut fries, you’ll definitely find something to satisfy that pizza craving.

Napizza - 1702 India Street

Napaizza allows guests to create their own authentic Roman-style pizza. This unique pizza restaurant uses health, locally grown ingredients, so you can feel less guilty about indulging on National Pizza Day.

Blind Lady Ale House - 3416 Adams Avenue

Pizza and beer anyone? The Blind Lady Ale House was named one of America's best 100 beer bars and is a great place to grab a hot pizza and sit back with a cold one.

Tribute Pizza - 3077 N Park Way

This restaurant has a modern feel coupled with an open kitchen. Tribute Pizza serves wood-fired pizza, beer and wine.

A Brooklyn Pizza - 6171 Mission Gorge Road

A Brooklyn Pizza serves a traditional New York favorite with mozzarella cheese.

Pizzeria Luigi - 1137 25th Street

Looking for a classic New York experience? Pizzeria Luigi offers counter-service and specializes in New York-style pizza and calzones.

Pizza Bella Italian Bistro - 2707 Congress Street

This bistro will make you feel like you just stepped into Italy. Pizza Bella Italian Bistro's Italian art lines the walls of the restaurant that specializes in thin-crust pizzas and pasta.

Mona Lisa Italian Foods - 2061 India Street

Located in none other than Little Italy, Mona Lisa Italian Foods offers a ton of options, from pizza and pasta to sandwiches and antipasti.

Delivery Options

Not looking to leave the house but still want to celebrate National Pizza Day?

Below is a list of most popular San Diego pizza restaurants on Uber Eats.

Deals

California Pizza Kitchen

The restaurant is offering their new Cauliflower Crust for no additional charge on February 9. Click here for details.

Pizza Hut

On February 9, Pizza Hut is offering rewards members 30 percent off menu-priced items. Click here for more.

Baskin Robins

Baskin Robins is offering customers a free sample of their Sweetheart Polar Pizza on February 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for more.