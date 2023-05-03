Watch Now
From homeless to millionaire: Woman wins $5M Scratchers prize

Posted at 9:45 AM, May 03, 2023
(KGTV) – A Bay Area woman who was once homeless at a point in her life is now a millionaire thanks to a recently purchased Scratchers ticket worth $5 million.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth was at a Walmart store in Pittsburg for an oil change on her car when she decided to buy a Scratchers ticket. She said she scratched the ticket while outside of the store.

Forseth told lottery officials, “I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

She added, “Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million. You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

According to lottery officials, Forseth plans to buy a house and invest with her winnings.

