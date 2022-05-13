Watch
Fresno Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

Fresno Police Dept./AP
This surveillance video image released by the Fresno Police Department shows a pickup truck that struck a woman leaving a hotel parking lot in Fresno, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022.
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 16:25:29-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where she was found dead.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck.

Dooley says the man kept driving with the body of the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where a hotel guest called police after seeing the woman's remains dislodge from under the truck.

