Four Marines killed in helicopter crash near El Centro identified

Zac Self
2:01 PM, Apr 5, 2018
403784 08: A Marine Ch-53E Super Stallion Is Refueled In The Air By A Kc-130 Hercules, Before Making A Logistics Run In Support Of Operation Anaconda, April 9, 2002. Both Aircraft Are From The 13Th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) Aviation Combat Element, Supporting Operation Enduring Freedom In Afghanistan. (Photo By U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

U.S. Navy
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The four Marines who died in a Marine Corps helicopter crash during a training mission in El Centro Tuesday have been identified.

Authorities say Capt. Samuel A. Shultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley, 33, of Dayton, Ohio and Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 24, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana all died in the crash.

According to officials, the CH-53E Stallion helicopter took off from the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms to conduct squadron training.

The crash happened roughly 15 miles west of El Centro around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

