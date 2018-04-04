MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Marine Corps helicopter crashed during a routine training mission over the El Centro area Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed around 2:35 p.m. Four crew members were aboard the aircraft.

In a press release, the Marine Corps wrote that the status of all four crew members is, "presumed dead pending positive identification."

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The names of the deceased will be withheld until family has been notified.

