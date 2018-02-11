Four dead after small plane crashes Near Santa Clarita

Zac Self
12:35 PM, Feb 11, 2018
Self, Zachary

AGUA DULCE, Calif. -- Four people are dead after a small plane crashed near Santa Clarita Sunday morning. 

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the 30000 block of Briggs Road near Agua Dulce, according to KTLA.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane, a Cirrus aircraft, crashed due to unknown circumstances.

