Four dead after small plane crashes Near Santa Clarita

AGUA DULCE, Calif. -- Four people are dead after a small plane crashed near Santa Clarita Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on the 30000 block of Briggs Road near Agua Dulce, according to KTLA.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane, a Cirrus aircraft, crashed due to unknown circumstances.

RELATED: Russian plane carrying 71 crashes near Moscow