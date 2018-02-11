Russian plane carrying 71 crashes near Moscow

MOSCOW -- Russia's transport minister says there are no survivors from the crash of an airliner near Moscow.

The plane was reportedly carrying 65 passengers and six crew members.

Those onboard the airliner are believed to have been residents of the region where the plane was heading.

The Saratov Airlines An-148 took off from Moscow to Orsk, the second-largest city in the Orenburg region along the border with Kazakhstan.

The plane crash Sunday afternoon roughly 25 miles away from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.

The Interfax news agency quoted Sergei Sheremetsinsky, a spokesman for the regional governor, as saying that all passengers were residents of the Orenburg region.

According to Russia's state media, the plane had been flying since 2010 with a two-year break due to a shortage of parts.

The plane, an Antonov An-148 jet was ordered by Rossiya Airlines but was placed into storage from 2015 to early 2017 due to the lack of parts.

State media reports that the plane re-entered service for Saratov Airlines in February of 2017.