Florida 20-year-old claims Mega Millions jackpot; will use money to 'do some good'
Mark Saunders
11:50 AM, Jan 12, 2018
(KGTV) - The Florida man who won this month's mammoth Mega Millions jackpot told lottery officials he hopes to use the money to "do some good for humanity."
Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey, Fla., claimed the $451-million jackpot on January 5. Missler acknowledged his age to lottery officials but said intends to do as much good as possible with the winnings.
"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said. He added he just had a "feeling" that he might win.