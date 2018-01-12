Florida 20-year-old claims Mega Millions jackpot; will use money to 'do some good'

(KGTV) - The Florida man who won this month's mammoth Mega Millions jackpot told lottery officials he hopes to use the money to "do some good for humanity."

Shane Missler, 20, of Port Richey, Fla., claimed the $451-million jackpot on January 5. Missler acknowledged his age to lottery officials but said intends to do as much good as possible with the winnings.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said. He added he just had a "feeling" that he might win.

Missler chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment totaling $281,874,999. He's the second Mega Millions jackpot winner in Florida's history.

"The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated!" Missler wrote on his Twitter account.

The 7-Eleven that sold Missler the winning ticket will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Mega Millions win was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the 11th-largest jackpot in lottery history.