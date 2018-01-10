Flood-prone apartments see improvements made

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some residents of an apartment complex in City heights kept a close eye on Tuesday's rain

The apartments on the 4200 block of 48th Street have flooded twice in as many years. In flooded in 2016, when the first-floor apartments got submerged in about six feet of water during a major storm. Residents had to be rescued from their homes.

It also flooded the year before, trapping a resident's dog. The dog did not survive.

Residents told 10News the apartments are under new management. They’ve noticed some changes since last year’s major storm. An outside courtyard wall had holes drilled into them, likely to help the water drain out. They also put new drain covers in the courtyard and the carport.

Someone came by before the Tuesday's rain to make sure all the drains were working.

The apartments that had flooded out have been redone. New tenants moved in about a month ago, according to a neighbor.

