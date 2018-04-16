Firefighter's wife dies unexpectedly after giving birth to twins

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno firefighter is mourning the loss of his wife after she died shortly after giving birth to twins.

Nick Reeder says his wife Amanda gave birth to two healthy twins last Monday when things took a turn for the worst, according to ABC30.

After meeting her newborn twins, Amanda passed out. Doctors say an aneurysm quickly took her life.

Reeder says he wants to share his story to let people know it could happen to anyone, even healthy mothers, and to share his story about the woman he calls the love of his life.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe set up to help support the family has surpassed its $33,000 goal.