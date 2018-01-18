Firefighters to conduct controlled burn in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - Firefighters will conduct a controlled burn of roughly 100 acres of brush near Pine Valley beginning Thursday, authorities said.



The burn is expected to take several days to complete and will produce visible smoke throughout the county, Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said. Ignition of the blaze is scheduled to begin by mid-morning on the Corte Madera Ranch south of Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.



The planned 100-acre burn is the first of its kind this year under Cal Fire's Vegetation Management Program, which uses prescribed fires to eliminate brush that could become hazardous fuel for wildland fires.



Cleveland National Forest firefighters also planned to carry out two prescribed burns today on Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain, the agency said.