Father Joe's Village opens inclement weather shelter amid cold temperatures, rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Father Joe’s Village and Connections Housing has been activated as rain is set to move in and cold temperatures continue throughout San Diego.

The shelter, located at 1501 Imperial Avenue downtown, opens when the temperature is 50 degrees or below and there is a 40 percent chance of rain or exceptional weather conditions.

The program, funded by the City of San Diego, provides food and shelter.

CLICK HERE FOR TODAYS FORECAST

This is the second time so far this year that the shelter has opened. The first time the shelter opened was during the first winter storm of the season at the beginning of January.

Click here for more information on the shelter.