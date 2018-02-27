Father charged for Rancho Bernardo fire that killed his children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The father accused of causing a condo fire in Rancho Bernardo that killed his two children appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Henry Lopez is accused of passing out drunk with a lit cigarette, setting his condo on fire last October.

His children, 10-year-old Cristos and 7-year-old Isabella, were in the home at the time and suffered smoke inhalation. Both children died as a result of their injuries.

Lopez was also burned in the fire and hospitalized for some time.

One witness told the court Tuesday he heard a female screaming at the scene, but the screaming stopped.

The children's mother testified that Lopez was an alcoholic who routinely drank until he passed out at night.

He’s not in custody because his defense attorney says he needs to be out to receive medical treatment for the burns he sustained during the fire.

Prosecutors believe the fire started in his bed and ultimately spread to the rest of the home. Investigators found discarded smoking materials and alcohol near the start of the fire.

If there’s enough evidence against Lopez and the case goes to trial, he faces up to 14 years in prison for several felony counts including involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Lopez is not charged with intentionally starting the fire.