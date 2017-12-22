Father charged after children killed in North San Diego County fire

Lopez has been charged with five felony counts including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment including death, and reckless fire-starting causing great bodily injury. He is not being charged with intentionally setting the fire.
The prosecutor requested bail to be set at one million dollars. The judge refused and allowed Lopez to be released under supervision. Lopez must wear an alcohol screening bracelet that allows officials to monitor his location.
If convicted on all charges, Lopez faces 14 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court January 18 for a readiness hearing.
The children are survived by their mother and two older sisters. A friend set up a Gofundme to help raise money for the mother to pay for basic needs.