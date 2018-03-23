Fast-moving floodwaters overturn vehicle in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Fast-moving floodwaters swept a vehicle away in Santa Clarita Thursday as what is being called an “atmospheric river” set up over the area, according to KABC.

The incident happened along Road Runner Road, per tweets from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarity Valley station.

Due to the flooding the road was shut down. The driver was able to make it out of the vehicle safely thanks to good Samaritans.

The man's car was totaled, but before he even had a chance to dry off, a neighbor bought him a replacement SUV, KABC reported.