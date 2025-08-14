Fact or Fiction: White House to host UFC cage fight for America's 250th birthday?

(KGTV) — A story you may be hearing claims the White House plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday next year with a UFC cage fight.

It's true.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the fight will take place at the White House on July 4, 2026.

That's the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

President Trump is a friend of White's and has a history of attending Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

No word yet which UFC fighters will participate.

The fight will be part of what the White House says will be a full year of festivities for the nation's 250th birthday.

