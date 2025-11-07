Fact or Fiction: Viral TikTok videos show seniors in a retirement home in fun costumes.

In one, a woman with spices attached to her sweater says she's a "spice girl."
In another, a man with a bunch of watches strapped around his waist says he's "a waste of time."
And in a third, a woman identified as Mrs. Dalton, wearing a pot on her head, says she's a "pot head."
These videos have racked up tens of millions of views and millions more likes.
But they're all fake.
The account that created them says right in the bio: "Welcome to Basin Creek Retirement Village. Community, care and bingo every Thursday. A fictional world made with AI and a lot of love."
The account has more than 63,000 followers, many of whom believed the fun retirement home was real.