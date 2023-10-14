Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Truth to Friday the 13th superstition?

Friday the 13th is a day with a reputation for being unlucky and dangerous. But is there any truth to that superstition?
Posted at 8:12 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 23:12:39-04

A 2008 Dutch study says no.

It found there were actually fewer car accidents on Friday the 13th, perhaps because fewer people leave the house.

Meantime, a 2011 German study found there was no increase in trips to the emergency room or surgery blood loss on Friday the 13th.

The only conflicting finding was a 1993 British study which found accidents increase up to 52% on this day.

But that study involved just one town, so the sample size was pretty small

