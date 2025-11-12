Fact or Fiction: Trump renaming Veterans Day ‘Victory Day for World War I'?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims President Trump is renaming Veterans Day ‘Victory Day for World War I.’

It's not exactly true, but Trump certainly wants to.

Earlier this year, the President said he would declare November 11 as "Victory Day for World War I" and May 8 as ‘Victory Day for World War II.’

Tuesday, he reiterated his call in a speech at Arlington National Cemetery.

But renaming a federal holiday requires an act of Congress, and no such plans are in the works.

The holiday was originally called Armistice Day before being changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

It has been celebrated on November 11 since the 1970s.

