Fact or Fiction: Trump bans Iranian diplomats from shopping at Costco without permission?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the Trump Administration is barring Iran's diplomats from shopping at Costco without permission.

It’s true.

In a statement, the State Department says “We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity."

Stores like Costco are a favorite of Iranian diplomats posted to New York because they can buy large quantities of products not available in their home country.

Iran is the only country slapped with the ban, which includes Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's.

