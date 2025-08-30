Fact or Fiction: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to rent out Disney World for wedding?

(KGTV) — One of the big questions surround the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is when and where the couple will be tying the knot.

A story you may have seen claims the duo has decided to spend $20 million to rent out Disney World and hold their wedding there.

The story also claims 500 fans who submit videos will be invited to attend.

But, sorry Swifties, it's all fiction.

The story was published by ‘Mouse Trap News’ which devotes an entire website to phony stories about the Disney parks.

Swift and Kelce have not publicly announced a wedding date or location, although it's unlikely to happen until after the NFL season which begins in September.

