Fact or Fiction: Taco truck set up on LA freeway?

(KGTV) -- Podcast host Adam Carolla posted a picture on his Facebook page showing what appears to be a taco truck serving people on a completely gridlocked California freeway.

This really did happen, although not recently.

On August 24, 2018 a tanker crash and explosion brought traffic to a halt for hours on the 105 freeway near LAX.

A food truck was among the vehicles stuck in the mess.

So the owner decided to open up and sell tacos and other Mexican food right on the freeway.

He even offered items for half price.

