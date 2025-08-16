Fact or Fiction: Story claims you can give yourself flu shot at home?

(KGTV) — A story you may be hearing claims it's now possible to give yourself a flu vaccine at home.

It's true, with one caveat.

AstraZenca's FluMist can now be home-delivered in California and 33 other states under the brand name FluMist Home.

The nasal spray can be self-administered by adults under 50 and by parents or caregivers for children as young as two.

To order it, you must fill out a medical screening questionnaire which is reviewed by a licensed health care provider.

FluMist Home is covered by most insurance plans.

Unfortunately, studies show it is not effective for people over 49, so they are not eligible to take it.

