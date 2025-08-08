Fact or Fiction: Story claims former Superman actor plans to become ICE agent?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims former Superman actor Dean Cain plans to become an ICE agent.

It's true.

In an interview with Fox News, Cain said he will sign up to become an ICE officer as soon as possible.

The Trump Administration is removing age limitations for ICE applicants, so the 59-year-old actor will be eligible.

Cain played Superman on the popular 1990s TV show "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

But he has also served in law enforcement as both a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer.

He's been a vocal supporter of President Trump and says he decided to join ICE after sharing one of its recruitment videos on social media.

