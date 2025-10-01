Fact or Fiction: Stickers allowing EV drivers to travel solo in carpool lanes expire soon in California?

(KGTV) — You've probably heard the stickers allowing electric vehicle drivers to travel solo in carpool lanes expires October 1.

It's true, but you won't get a ticket right away.

California's Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program is over starting Wednesday, which means EV drivers caught driving solo in an HOV lane could be cited.

But the Highway Patrol says it will give drivers a 60-day grace period to adjust to the new rules.

A trade group for the auto industry is lobbying to bring the state decal program back.

But for now, once the 60 days are up, anyone caught driving alone in a carpool lane will face a $500 ticket.

