Fact or Fiction: Someone painting squirrels red and blue?

(KGTV) — Pictures you may have seen online appear to show a red squirrel and a blue squirrel that have popped up in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Some are speculating that they must be some kind of digital creation.

But unfortunately, they’re real.

East Hartford Animal Control says someone painted the squirrels.

The agency says the animals appear to be okay, but the search is on for whoever is responsible.

So far, no one has come forward with any tips.

In Connecticut, painting a wild animal could be prosecuted as animal cruelty which carries up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

