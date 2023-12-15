Fact or Fiction: Some snow globes contain ingredient dangerous to pets?

(KGTV) — A safety warning going around this holiday season claims some snow globes contain ethylene glycol, an ingredient in anti-freeze that is dangerous to pets.

This one is true.

The clear liquid inside some snow globes does indeed contain the ingredient which can kill animals as well as children.

The ASPCA calls the chemical "a highly toxic substance for all pets."

Unfortunately, it has a sweet smell which can lure animals into tasting it.

There are a number of documented cases of dogs dying after ingesting the liquid from a broken snow globe.

So make sure to keep them away from your fur babies.

