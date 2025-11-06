Fact or Fiction: Sewing needles found in candy?

(KGTV) The day after Halloween, police in Rockville, Maryland warned families to inspect all their candy after two children were given packages of gummy bears with sewing needles embedded inside the candy.

Police shared photos showing needles in two bags of candy.

But it turned out to be a hoax.

Two days later, police said the needles were put into the bags by a 9-year-old who lives in the house.

They say there's no evidence any other candy was tampered with in the community.

As we've reported, outside of one incident in Minnesota in 2000, there are no confirmed cases of needles or razor blades being put in Halloween candy.

