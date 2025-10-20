Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Rosie O'Donnell's US passport revoked?

We're looking into some viral online rumors that say Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed O'Donnell's passport is being revoked.
Actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell has been critical of President Donald Trump since he took office. A few months ago, the famous actor said she moved her family to Ireland several days before Trump's inauguration. She also said she inteded to seek dual citizenship.

The comments sparked rumors that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed her passport is being revoked. So, we looked into these rumors.

According to Snopes, a rumor started circulating this month claiming Rubio said "She wanted to be an Irish citizen. Now, she can stay there". The post gained thousands of engagements.

However, it turns out the rumor originated from a parody and satire website. Rubio never said O'Donnell's passport was being revoked. While this may be fiction, the fact is tensions between O'Donnell and the Trump Administration remain.

