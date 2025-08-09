Fact or Fiction: 'Remember Hiroshima' doll placed on 'It's a Small World?'

(KGTV) — A TikTok video claims to show a "Remember Hiroshima" doll that was placed on Disneyland's "It’s a Small World" ride last weekend.

It's real.

The doll was spotted last Sunday in the Asia room of ‘It's a Small World.’

An unidentified woman also posted a video of her bringing the doll into the attraction.

It turns out this was all coordinated by Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen as part of his ‘Up in Arms’ campaign.

He told Fox News it was a protest against the billions of dollars the U.S. spends on bombs, which are being used to kill people, just like in Hiroshima 80 years ago.

